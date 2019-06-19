McDonald's Kansas City burger starts barbecue feud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - McDonald's has started a transatlantic barbecue feud with the introduction of a Kansas City-themed hamburger in the U.K.

Outgoing Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Sly James said Tuesday that the fast-food chain should "stay in your lane" in a tweet that included a picture of what he says a "real" burger looks like. Kansas City is known for its style of dry-rubbed, slow-cooked meats drizzled in tomato-molasses sauce.

He responded after McDonald's proclaimed "Yeehaw" as it introduce d its "Kansas City Stack" in a tweet. Other twitter users rushed to join the mocking. Barbecue powerhouse Q39 kidded "Yeehaw, mate!" while Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que re tweeted a scathing critique of the burger and added a laughing tears and thinking faces emoji.

The burger is available until June 25, but not in America.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.