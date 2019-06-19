3 St. Louis County jail staffers suspended after inmate dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 St. Louis County jail staffers suspended after inmate dies

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Three St. Louis County jail staff members have been suspended after an inmate died in June.

County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday also told the County Council that he is making appointments to a board that advises county officials about the jail. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the board was dormant for years and few in county government knew it existed. Former County Executive Steve Stenger didn't make any appointments during his tenure.

The inmate, Daniel Stout, died June 11 after being held for eight days. He died less than an hour after being taken to a state prison about an hour away.

He was the fourth jail inmate to die this year. Each of the cases involved staffers not acting with urgency when an inmate needed medical care.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.