Plans being made to reopen Chester Bridge

CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is taking steps to reopen the Chester Bridge.

On Wednesday, MoDOT's Southeast District posted to Facebook and Twitter that it is tentatively planning to reopen the Chester Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Crew must first perform a safety inspection and other necessary steps.

Plans to reopen the bridge might change based upon the result of that inspection and the weather.

The Chester Bridge has been closed since June 2.