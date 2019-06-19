Prosecutor: Officers justified in man's fatal shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutor: Officers justified in man's fatal shooting

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) - A prosecutor has determined police officers in the Chicago suburb of Bloomingdale were justified in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin says Wednesday in a statement that no charges will be filed against officers Levi McGhee, Phillip Jaffe and Jeremy Redic.

Officers responded April 5 to a call of a man with a knife in a store and were notified when they arrived that the man had just stolen a car. They chased the car which stopped in nearby Glendale Heights.

An investigation showed that 26-year-old Julius Glover had a knife when he exited the car and refused orders to drop it. Glover was shot nine times as he ran toward an officer.

The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force investigated the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.