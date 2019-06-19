HIV prevention drug services expanding in some counties - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

HIV prevention drug services expanding in some counties

Posted: Updated:

CAIRO, Ill. (AP) - The Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and the Southern Seven Health Department are working to expand HIV prevention drug services to people in some rural areas.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that the Southern Seven's clinic in Cairo has started offering access to HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis -- commonly referred to as PrEP -- services to residents within Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

A $50,000 grant to the SIU School of Medicine's Department of Population, Science and Policy is helping pay for the services. The grant was awarded by the Telligen Community Initiative.

Truvada is the brand name for the PrEP pill which is intended for people at high risk for HIV. The health department says the medication "has seen a slow uptake in rural communities."

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.