Man shot multiple times in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man multiple times Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 2800 block of Whitener in Cape Girardeau. 

Officers say the 22-year-old victim was shot while backing out of a parking space around 10:44 p.m. Tuesday. There is no word on his condition.

Cape Police have an active investigation into the shooting.

