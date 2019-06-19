Body of dog found after boat crash in Kankakee River - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of dog found after boat crash in Kankakee River

Posted: Updated:

MOMENCE, Ill. (AP) - The body of a dog has been found about 50 yards downstream from the spot where a boat carrying the pet and his owner crashed into a logjam on the Kankakee River in eastern Illinois.

The Daily Journal reports Wednesday that Buster's body was recovered five days after the dog and 67-year-old Mike Stefano went into the water on June 8. Stefano, a former Chicago police officer, has not been found and is presumed drowned.

James Hubona also was thrown from the boat, but was rescued by kayakers who tossed him a life jacket. Hubona said the boat went around in circles before hitting the logjam near the state line Illinois shares with Indiana. The jam was described as about 25 feet (7.6 meters) wide when the boat struck it.

