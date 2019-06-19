Missouri sheriff fires deputy who is running against him - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri sheriff fires deputy who is running against him

Posted: Updated:

BENTON, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri sheriff has fired a deputy who is running against him for sheriff next year.

Scott County Deputy Carl Rose, of Sikeston, says he was fired Monday without warning. Rose, who was the department's 2018 employee of the year, accused Sheriff Wes Drury of firing him for political reasons.

The Southeast Missourian reports Drury said in an email Tuesday that the political race was not a factor in his decision to fire Rose, noting candidates don't officially file for election until February. Drury said he couldn't comment on the reasons for the firing because it is a personnel issue.

Rose said Drury verbally told him he was fired for insubordination.

Rose said he planned to appeal his firing.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.