Witness against teen in mother's slaying gets time served

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - A young man who was a key witness in the case against a northwestern Indiana teenager accused of stabbing her mother more than 60 times has been sentenced to time served.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 18-year-old Matthew Martin of Gary was given his punishment Tuesday after pleading guilty in December to assisting a criminal. He's been jailed for about 1¾ years.

Martin told police he helped hide the knife that 15-year-old Chastinea T. Reeves used to kill her 34-year-old mother Jamie Garnett at their home in Gary in February 2017.

Martin told the court he's "grown" and "changed things around" since his arrest.

Reeves, who is now 17, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced last week to 45 years in prison. She was charged as an adult.

