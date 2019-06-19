Interstate 29 open north of St. Joseph to Iowa - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Interstate 29 open north of St. Joseph to Iowa

Posted: Updated:

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Transportation officials say Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa has been reopened as flood waters recede.

The interstate has been closed since May 29 because of flooding and flood-related damage.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports traffic will restricted to one lane in some stretches between St. Joseph and Interstate 80.

Transportation officials warn travelers to plan ahead for gas or restroom breaks because several exits along the interstate from St. Joseph to U.S. 34 in Glenwood, Iowa, remain partially or completely closed.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.