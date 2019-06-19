Prosecutor adds 22 St. Louis officers to exclusion list - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutor adds 22 St. Louis officers to exclusion list

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner has added 22 more names to a list of St. Louis officers who are not allowed to bring cases to her officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the names were added to the list come after a national group accused the officers of posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media.

Gardner placed 28 other officers on the "exclusion list" in August.

She said her office would not consider cases or search warrants involving seven of the officers added to the list Tuesday. The work of the other 15 officers will be reviewed to determine conditions under which they could again present cases.

Gardner said her office concluded the bias shown in the social media posts would likely influence the officers' ability to perform their duties in an unbiased manner.

