Strong storms expected Wednesday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Potentially two rounds of storms for the region could bring large hail, damaging winds, and a brief spin-up tornado or two.

The first round of storms is expected into southeast Missouri around midday, then into southern Illinois towards mid-afternoon. There will likely then be a break from storms for a few hours before potentially more storms develop this evening.

In addition to strong storms, there's a risk for localized flash flooding.

