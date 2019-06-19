Strong storms expected Wednesday afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Strong storms expected Wednesday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Potentially two rounds of storms for the region could bring large hail, damaging winds, and a brief spin-up tornado or two. 

The first round of storms is expected into southeast Missouri around midday, then into southern Illinois towards mid-afternoon. There will likely then be a break from storms for a few hours before potentially more storms develop this evening. 

In addition to strong storms, there's a risk for localized flash flooding. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning. 

