Warrant Wednesday: June 19, 2019

WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Patricia Biggs, 34, also known as Patricia Heil, Patricia Moussette, and Patricia Moussette-Heil is wanted for failing to appear for retail theft and possession of a controlled substance. She is described as 5'4" tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Biggs is last known to be in the Mt. Vernon area.

Christal Copple, 37, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. She is described as 5'4" tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Copple is last known to be in the Mt. Vernon area.

Cale Cheek, 22, is wanted for on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from an original possession of meth charge. He is described as 5'9" tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Cheek is last known to the Enfield area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Julian L. McMillen, 32, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge accident injury/death 11-403. He is described as 6'0" tall, 195 pounds and last known to be in the Marion area. McMillen's bond is set at $10,000.

Christina N. Shadowens, 28, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. She is described as 5'5" tall, 240 pounds and last known to be in the Johnston City area. Shadowens' bond is set at $15,000.

William L. Smith, 43, is wanted for failing to appear for theft. He is described as 5'11" tall, 170 pounds and last known to be in the Du Quoin area. Smith's bond is set at $7,500.

Misty D. Holland, 40, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. She is last known to be in the Herrin area and her bond is set at $5,000.

Preston T. Williams, 21, is wanted for failing to appear for driving on a revoked license. He is last known to be in the Benton area and his bond is set at $3,000.

Kenneth M. Thornton, 25, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. He is last known to be in the Zeigler area and his bond is set at $5,000.

Thomas E. Haskell, 45, wanted on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from an original aggravated DUI charge. He is last known to be in the Carbondale area and his bond is set at $5,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Jefferson County Crime Stoppers - 800-242-TIPS (8477)

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.