Indiana farmers near planting completion after wet spring - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana farmers near planting completion after wet spring

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana farmers are getting closer to completing the crop planting that's been badly delayed by this spring's frequent rains.

The newest U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows 84% percent of Indiana's expected corn crop was planted at the start of this week. That's up from just 31% from two weeks ago but the state's five-year average would have all the corn crop planted.

Farmers in neighboring states are also struggling. Illinois has 88% of its corn crop planted, while Ohio is only has 68% completed.

Agriculture officials say the wet spring has forced some farmers to consider switching corn acreage to other crops.

The latest report lists 64% of Indiana's soybean crop as planted, up from 17% two weeks ago. The state's five-year average is 94% for soybean planting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.