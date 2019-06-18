Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts Saturday

(WSIL) -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts.

The doughnut chain says its giving away an out-of-this-world innovation, Original Filled Doughnuts. They come with two options of filling: classic kreme or chocolate kreme.

The chain is giving one free doughnut to every customer Saturday, June 22.

Apollo 11 landed on the moon on July 20, 1969. That is when the world heard these famous words as Neil Armstrong lowered onto the surface of the Moon: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

