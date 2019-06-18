Funnel cloud spotted over Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A funnel cloud formed over Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon, creating a unique sight for some residents.

The cloud was spotted around 4:30 p.m. in Woodlawn, as a few storms popped up across the region. Several News 3 viewers captured pictures of the funnel cloud from different angles.

News 3 Meteorologist Nick Hausen says the process in which these types of funnels form is different from tornadoes and they rarely reach the ground. He says, "It’s caused by a heat exchange between cooler air aloft and warm, humid air at the ground. They’re REALLY neat to see, but don’t pose much of a threat."