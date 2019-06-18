Funnel cloud spotted over Jefferson County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Funnel cloud spotted over Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A funnel cloud formed over Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon, creating a unique sight for some residents.

The cloud was spotted around 4:30 p.m. in Woodlawn, as a few storms popped up across the region. Several News 3 viewers captured pictures of the funnel cloud from different angles.

News 3 Meteorologist Nick Hausen says the process in which these types of funnels form is different from tornadoes and they rarely reach the ground. He says, "It’s caused by a heat exchange between cooler air aloft and warm, humid air at the ground. They’re REALLY neat to see, but don’t pose much of a threat."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Hospital cleared in handling of newborn cut from mom's womb

    Hospital cleared in handling of newborn cut from mom's womb

    Tuesday, June 18 2019 9:31 PM EDT2019-06-19 01:31:17 GMT

    OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) - Officials have cleared a suburban Chicago hospital for its handling of a baby who was cut from his mother's womb and later died.

    OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) - Officials have cleared a suburban Chicago hospital for its handling of a baby who was cut from his mother's womb and later died.

  • Funnel cloud spotted over Jefferson County

    Funnel cloud spotted over Jefferson County

    Tuesday, June 18 2019 8:33 PM EDT2019-06-19 00:33:44 GMT

    JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A funnel cloud formed over Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon, creating a unique sight for some residents. The cloud was spotted around 4:30 p.m. in Woodlawn.

    JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A funnel cloud formed over Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon, creating a unique sight for some residents. The cloud was spotted around 4:30 p.m. in Woodlawn.

  • County leaders feeling impact of budget cuts

    Tuesday, June 18 2019 7:49 PM EDT2019-06-18 23:49:07 GMT

    PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- County board members approved nearly $1.1 million in cuts at the end of May and some office holders are already feeling the impact. 

    PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- County board members approved nearly $1.1 million in cuts at the end of May and some office holders are already feeling the impact. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.