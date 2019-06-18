State renews effort to reopen Rend Lake Resort

WHITTINGTON (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is taking another shot at getting someone to take over the Rend Lake Resort.

The facility closed in December 2016, leaving hotels, a restaurant, and a conference center vacant.

Rep. Dave Severin, R Benton, has been trying to get someone to move into the Rend Lake Resort since his first days in office.

"It's a facility that's been closed for two and a half years," Severin said. "I'd say there's a lot of work to be done."

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) plans to have a conference next week for possible businesses interested in taking over operations.

It's not the first time the state has tried to get a vendor to run the Rend Lake Resort, but the previous two times were unsuccessful, so now the state has changed its sales pitch.

Previously, the state wanted vendors to invest their own money into renovating the facility and wanted vendors to take over everything on a 25-year lease. Since the resort is on federal land, it is not available for an outright sale.

Now the state is offering up to $1.5 million for work on the resort and it's willing to split up the restaurant, cabins, and conference center so vendors don't have to run everything.

Severin said he's hopeful the new effort will open up the resort again because people are anxious.

"People are very frustrated in southern Illinois," Severin said. "They're like, 'Hey, what is going on with the resort? Why can't you get it open? What's going on?' So, I let them know that there is a process, it does take time, and we're working on it."

He said there's plenty of potential for the resort, especially since it's right off the interstate, and reopening it should create hundreds of jobs, plus added revenue from tourists.

"I'm not discouraged. It's a challenge and I'm just moving forward," Severin said. "And I'm looking to the day that you and I can go out there and people are actually pulling up, there's boats there, there's people in the cabins, there's people in the swimming pool, people playing tennis, people in the restaurant. That's the day that I'm looking forward to."

The meeting for potential vendors is June 27 at the Rend Lake Resort. More information can be found here.