County leaders feeling impact of budget cuts

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- County board members approved nearly $1.1 million in cuts at the end of May and some office holders are already feeling the impact.

One of those is Sheriff Steve Bareis, who had $534,000 taken from his budget. He had to lay off four patrol deputies and three corrections officers in the jail.

"They're hurting, they're on unemployment now," Bareis says. "My hope and prayer is that they find full-time employment soon and their families are taken care of."

Bareis is also worried about the safety of his deputies while working alone and how the small staff can keep residents safe, "We really only have enough employees to have one person on a patrol during a shift. When you only have five deputies and a sheriff, it makes it tight."

Dispatch and the jail were able to remain open, but the sheriff is concerned about the pressure lay-offs are putting on corrections officers.

"Our jail is functioning, but I don’t think it’s functioning at the level we need it to function," he explains. "It’s still putting lot of pressure on staff. Everything has to be done intentionally, and slower."

Sheriff Steve Bareis plans on discussing the safety concerns of his workers and residents with the board Thursday, June 20.

He would like the board members to consider a special election and putting the half-penny sales tax back on the ballot.

The public safety referendum was shot down by voters in April, but Bareis says many people have told him that they didn't understand just how dire the the county's financial situation was.

He says, if approved, the money would be used to keep residents safe by rehiring a few deputies.

Meanwhile, Clerk and recorder Beth Lipe says the recorder of deeds left her position due to potential lay-offs.

The salary might allow Lipe's two other employees to work at 40 hours a week instead of 30. But, it's adding to their workload and the county is on a hiring freeze.

"My election coordinator and my deputy clerk, they are having to try to take care of the recorder and all of the issues with that and its been a little stressful," Lipe says.

There's also uncertainty for Treasurer Mary Jane Craft. The new budget only allots enough funds for her two employees to work 30 hours a week, but labor unions want the full 40 hours.

"Still going back and forth and trying to make an agreement with the unions," Craft says. "It's kind of like a limbo time. We are stuck in that limbo and we want to make sure that everything is running better."

Craft is currently paying the 10-hour work difference out of specialty funds.