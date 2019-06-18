New Illinois texting and driving violations to begin July 1

(WSIL) -- If you hold your cell phone to talk or text while driving in Illinois, you will soon no longer get a warning, and could even lose your license.

Starting July 1, police will no longer give warnings, but instead officers will now issue moving violations. Three moving violations in a 12-month period will lead to a license suspension.

That means no texting, talking, or using a navigation app while holding your phone. You must use a hands-free device or Bluetooth if you want to use your phone (and you are over 18). Drivers 18 and younger cannot use hands-free devices or Bluetooth.

It's illegal to text or talk while holding a device at a stop sign, at a red light, or while sitting in traffic.

Illinois State Police have issued more than 6,000 distracted driving citations since January of this year.

That's nearly 1,500 fewer citations than the same time period in 2018.

January 1 – June 16, 2019, – 6,441 citations issued

January 1 – June 16, 2018, – 7,917 citations issued

In the entire year of 2018, ISP issued 15,150 citations for distracted driving.

