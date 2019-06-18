New Illinois texting and driving violations to begin July 1

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- County board members approved nearly $1.1 million in cuts at the end of May and some office holders are already feeling the impact.
(WSIL) -- If you hold your cell phone to talk or text while driving in Illinois, you will soon no longer get a warning, and could even lose your license.
MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- A Prostreet poker run and cruise in will benefit Special Olympics Friday.
WHITTINGTON (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is taking another shot at getting someone to take over the Rend Lake Resort.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Tuesday met with the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Acting Director Hugh Hurwitz to discuss the Trump Administration's implementation of the recently-enacted Grassley-Durbin First Step Act, inadequate staffing, and the overuse of solitary confinement. Durbin also received an update on the activation of the Federal penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- People living in Olive Branch have been waiting for more than two years for repairs to be made to a levee breach that has allowed floodwaters from the Mississippi River to damage their farmland and homes.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Union County authorities have identified the woman swept away by flood waters Sunday evening.
(WSIL) -- One lane of northbound Interstate 57 has reopened.
(WSIL) -- Storm activity is expected to be more organized Wednesday, bringing a risk of strong storms especially in the evening.
BOSTON (AP) - Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm issued its annual list of 10 "summer safety traps" Tuesday.
