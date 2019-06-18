Car show to benefit Special Olympics - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Car show to benefit Special Olympics

MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- A  Prostreet Poker Run and Cruise In will benefit Special Olympics Friday. 

On June 21, McLeansboro will welcome hundreds of classic cars and hot rods. Organizers are hoping to attract 300 cars for the event.

A $20 donation will register each participant for the Poker Run and Car show. All donations from the event will benefit the Special Olympics.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Folks can enjoy live music, food, and awards will be given to the best car in several categories. Drivers can register for the event, on site. 

