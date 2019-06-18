Confusion over funding to repair Len Small Levee - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Confusion over funding to repair Len Small Levee

Posted: Updated:

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- People living in Olive Branch have been waiting for more than two years for repairs to be made to a levee breach that has allowed floodwaters from the Mississippi River to damage their farmland and homes. The Len Small Levee breached in 2016.

Congressman Mike Bost says that for nearly a year, he has been going back and forth with the Army Corps of Engineers about who should pay for repairs. The Corps wants Alexander County to pay millions of dollars upfront, but county leaders say there's no way that can happen.

The most recent flooding along the Mississippi River has caused even more damage to the busted levee. Residents tell News 3 chunks of the levee have broken away in recent weeks, making the mile-wide opening even bigger.

Many people agree the levee needs to be fixed, but how to pay for it is the big question.

Alexander County leaders say the Army Corps of Engineers wants an upfront cash payment of $3.5 million dollars.

"The question is, the Army Corps believes that has to be a dollar match. We know from the argument that we had, and that was put in public record, that the ability of the community to do volunteer services, whether it's somebody coming in with a backhoe: all of that should be able to apply towards that dollar amount. Not a cash dollar amount. So that's where we are at. That's what we are kind of discussing with the Army Corps, but we believe we are going to get that straightened out," said Congressman Bost. 

Alexander County Engineer, Jeff Denny, says things have been further complicated by a change in Corps policy about a month ago.

Bost tells News 3 he'll keep working with the corps to help Alexander County.

Regardless of how the talks go, Bost says no repair work can be done on the levee until after the floodwaters recede.

