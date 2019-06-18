Route 3 lane closure causing long delays

(WSIL) -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts.
(WSIL) -- Our first week "On The Trail" took us to the Cache River where we kayaked the Canoe Trail through America's largest northern cypress swap, right here in the heart of southern Illinois.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A lane closure along Route 3 has caused long delays for drivers. Those drivers face lengthy detours or find themselves caught in traffic.
(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police (ISP) has released the name of the man driving the truck which crashed on I-57, causing traffic to back up Tuesday afternoon.
OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) - Officials have cleared a suburban Chicago hospital for its handling of a baby who was cut from his mother's womb and later died.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A funnel cloud formed over Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon, creating a unique sight for some residents. The cloud was spotted around 4:30 p.m. in Woodlawn.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- County board members approved nearly $1.1 million in cuts at the end of May and some office holders are already feeling the impact.
(WSIL) -- If you hold your cell phone to talk or text while driving in Illinois, you will soon no longer get a warning, and could even lose your license.
MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- A Prostreet poker run and cruise in will benefit Special Olympics Friday.
WHITTINGTON (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is taking another shot at getting someone to take over the Rend Lake Resort.
