Route 3 lane closure causing long delays

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A lane closure along Route 3 has caused long delays for drivers. Those drivers face lengthy detours or find themselves caught in traffic.

The lane closure is on Route 3 between McClure and the point where Route 3 intersects with Route 146. This is a route many take on their way to Cape Girardeau.

While traffic is moving, it's moving slowly. This mile and a half lane closure is causing backups for thousands, like Benjamin Godinez.

"It takes us an extra 30 minutes just to get to work. So we have to wake up a little earlier just to try and beat all the traffic that comes in and out here in the mornings," said Godinez.

His family owns and operates a flooring company, requiring them travel to Missouri, Monday through Friday.

"My dad is from Anna. I'm from Carbondale and my uncle is from Cobden," said Godinez.

In an effort to make the traffic move faster, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) made some changes Tuesday morning.

"We did make some adjustments to the timing on the traffic signals and we are going to try to get more green time southbound in the morning and then more green time northbound in the evening to try to handle some of the commutes," said Keith Miley, IDOT Operations Engineer.

If you need a detour, IDOT recommends taking Route 127 north to Jonesboro, then west on 146 to Route 3 at Ware. Miley said for those who live in the southern tip of the state, you can also use Interstate 57.

Everett Varner says he'll just wait in traffic because those detours would take even longer.

"You got to expect it to be like this. I mean it depends on the traffic. If the traffic is light, you go through faster but now it's just sit and wait," said Varner.

Miley said he hopes within two weeks the water will drop and traffic will once again flow in both lanes.

Miley said because of the Chester Bridge closure, Route 3 is seeing more drivers. He said trucks seem to be a big portion of the added traffic because companies like Gilster-Mary Lee still need to deliver to Missouri. (Gilster-Mary Lee is a leading Private Label food manufacturer, headquartered in Chester.)