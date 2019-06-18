Security assigned to threatened, black superintendent - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Security assigned to threatened, black superintendent

Posted: Updated:

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - A security detail has been assigned to a black suburban Kansas City school district superintendent who received racist threats after proposing racial equity training.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté devised the plan to protect Lee's Summit school leader Dennis Carpenter and his family, even though the city's police investigated the threats and said they were unfounded. No arrests were made.

Carpenter is the first black superintendent of the predominantly white district. The school board approved an equity plan four months ago but, under pressure from the community, rejected two attempts to hire a firm to lead the training.

Carpenter became so frustrated at one point that he suggested that board members buy out his contract and hire someone they trust to operate the district.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.