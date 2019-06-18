Missouri cites 'failed abortions' in clinic license dispute - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri cites 'failed abortions' in clinic license dispute

Posted: Updated:

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's case for possibly ending abortions at its lone remaining clinic includes a claim that three "failed abortions" there required additional surgeries and another led to life-threatening complications for the mother.

A Planned Parenthood spokesman says the state violated patient-privacy laws by releasing the records.

State attorneys filed the records in court Friday in response to a lawsuit by the state's only abortion clinic.

The documents show the Missouri agency is investigating care of four patients who received abortions there. Three remained pregnant after surgical or medical abortions and required follow-up surgical abortions. Another was hospitalized with life-threatening complications following a surgical abortion.

Anti-abortion group Operation Rescue put the records on its website before St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer sealed them Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.