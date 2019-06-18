Union County Sheriff's Office identifies flooding victim

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Union County authorities have identified the woman swept away by flood waters Sunday evening.

The body of Judith L. Easterly, 59, of Anna, was discovered Monday morning approximately seven-tenths of a mile west of Fire Tower Road.

The Union County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just before 6 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle in a creek in the Trail of Tears State Forest Park. The caller said a woman had been swept away by strong currents.

First responders with the Union County Rescue Squad, Union County Ambulance Service, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Fire Department, Jonesboro Fire Department, Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Department and Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Task Force One Swift Water Rescue Team arrived on scene and began a search.

The search was suspended around 10:30 p.m. Sunday due to high water and unsafe conditions.

Crews returned to the scene the next morning and recovered Easterly's body around 7:10 a.m. Monday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Coroner’s Office, Illinois Conservation Police and Illinois State Police continue to investigate.

