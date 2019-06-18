Activists allege racism in treatment of St. Louis prosecutor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Activists allege racism in treatment of St. Louis prosecutor

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Some black activists say there's an unfair racial component to criticism of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner over her hiring of a man who led the investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and who now faces perjury charges.

About a dozen black activists gathered Tuesday outside of a downtown courthouse to defend Gardner and the investigator, William Tisaby, who are both black.

Tisaby faces six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with evidence stemming from his work investigating allegations of wrongdoing that contributed to the Republican Greitens resigning from office. Among the activists was Tisaby's attorney, Jermaine Wooten, who says Tisaby is "100 percent innocent."

Gardner, a Democrat, was elected in 2016. She has been at odds with St. Louis' law enforcement establishment ever since.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.