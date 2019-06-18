Strong storms possible Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Strong storms possible Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Storm activity is expected to be more organized Wednesday, bringing a risk of strong storms especially in the evening.

Isolated showers and small thunderstorms could pop-up at any time the next few days, but Wednesday late afternoon into evening hours will bring the highest chances of, and highest risk of, strong to severe storms. 

Jim will have updated forecasts on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.