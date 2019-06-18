Traffic diverted off I-57 after accident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Traffic diverted off I-57 after accident

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
UPDATED 3:10 p.m. TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2019 

One lane of northbound Interstate 57 has reopened. Traffic is moving slowly.

Drivers should use caution in the area. 

ORIGINAL STORY

JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- Interstate 57 northbound is closed to traffic after an accident near the Goreville exit.

It happened near mile post 42. 

Emergency crews, including a helicopter, are on scene. 

Trooper Greg Miller with Illinois State Police says northbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Goreville exit. 

News 3 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available. 

 

