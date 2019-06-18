Free hernia screening in Marion

(WSIL) -- Board certified general surgeon Dr. Carlos Gonzalez is holding a free hernia screening event.

The event is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 3 at the Heartland Regional Medical Group hybrid clinic on 2700 West DeYoung Street in Marion.

A hernia occurs when tissue pushes through an opening in your abdomen (ventral hernia) or groin area (inguinal hernia). A hernia can only be repaired with surgery.

If you feel symptoms of nausea, groin pain, or a bulge in your lower abdomen, these are common symptoms for a hernia.

For more information, call (618) 998-7165 or click here to learn more.