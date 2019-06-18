Driver in deadly bus stop hit-and-run crash surrenders - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver in deadly bus stop hit-and-run crash surrenders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a driver has turned himself in one week after crashing into a bus shelter and killing a man as he waited on a bench.

The Kansas City Star reports that charges are being sought against the man. He had been sought after jumping a curb on June 11 and crashing into the shelter where Mark Hovey was sitting. Hovey was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, meanwhile, fled on foot.

