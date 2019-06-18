Two PCHS graduates make IHSA All-State Academic Team - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two PCHS graduates make IHSA All-State Academic Team

Posted: Updated:

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Two recent Pinckneyville Community High School graduates have been honored by U.S. Representative Mike Bost.

Megan Breslin and Noah Conner are now part of the IHSA All-State Academic Team. They're two of 26 senior students picked from around the state.

The All-State Academic Team highlights those who display excellence in academics and athletics. Breslin and Conner are the only two students from southern Illinois named to the team. Bost was in Pinckneyville recently and met the honorees.

You can see the complete list and the honorable mention team here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.