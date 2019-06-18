Two PCHS graduates make IHSA All-State Academic Team

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Two recent Pinckneyville Community High School graduates have been honored by U.S. Representative Mike Bost.

Megan Breslin and Noah Conner are now part of the IHSA All-State Academic Team. They're two of 26 senior students picked from around the state.

The All-State Academic Team highlights those who display excellence in academics and athletics. Breslin and Conner are the only two students from southern Illinois named to the team. Bost was in Pinckneyville recently and met the honorees.

You can see the complete list and the honorable mention team here.