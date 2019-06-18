Guilty plea to lesser charge in high school assault case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Guilty plea to lesser charge in high school assault case

SPOKANE, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri high school graduate who was initially charged with sexually assaulting one classmate and threatening to assault another classmate has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 21-year-old Tanner Brown pleaded guilty last week to peace disturbance. He was given a suspended 180-day sentence and placed on two years of unsupervised probation.

Brown and another student, Chandler Brown, were originally charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly restraining and sexually assaulting a male classmate in a baseball dugout at Spokane High School in 2016 and restraining and threatening to assault another student a year later. The two Browns are not related.

Chandler Brown is scheduled for trial in September on the original five charges.

The family of one of the alleged victims sued school district in 2017. The lawsuit is pending.

