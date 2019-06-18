St. Louis police officer shot by colleague sues city - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis police officer shot by colleague sues city

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis police officer who was shot while off duty by a fellow officer is suing the city.

A lawsuit filed by Officer Milton Green alleges the department has not supported him since he was shot in June 2017 outside his home.

Green says he was working on a car when a stolen vehicle police were chasing crashed at a nearby intersection. According to the lawsuit, the suspects in the car fled and one ran near Green's home. Green says when officers approached, he identified himself as a policeman and complied with their orders, but was shot in the arm.

Green, who is black, alleges he would have been treated differently at the time and since the shooting if he were white.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the police department declined to comment.

