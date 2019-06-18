Mexico native sentenced for illegal re-entry to US - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mexico native sentenced for illegal re-entry to US

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A man living in the country illegally has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully re-entering the U.S.

The Southeast Missourian reports 29-year-old Gabriel Santos-Caporal was sentenced Monday in federal court.

He was arrested in Cape Girardeau County and pleaded guilty in March. He admitted he was a Mexican citizen who has been previously deported.

Santos-Caporal was first deported in February 2011. He re-entered the U.S. and was again deported in August 2011.

Santos-Caporal was arrested Sept. 7 in connection with a domestic assault.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.