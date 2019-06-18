Hit and miss showers and storms once again possible Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a wet start for some in southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Those showers are likely to dissipate through the remainder of the morning, but more hit and miss showers and isolated storms are possible this afternoon.

Those that get caught in a shower or storms Tuesday afternoon could see brief heavy rain and occasional bolts of lightning.

Much better chances for storms are on the way for Wednesday with potential for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wind damage will be the primary threat, but a few tornadoes appear possible.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning.

