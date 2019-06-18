Hit and miss showers and storms once again possible Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a wet start for some in southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Those showers are likely to dissipate through the remainder of the morning, but more hit and miss showers and isolated storms are possible this afternoon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois photographer is once again raising money and awareness for a special cause using a giant red heel and her camera.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- The Centralia Fire Department believes an accidental fire is to blame for destroying a camper and a shed Monday afternoon.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- As flood waters along the Mississippi River fall, work begins on assessing just how much damage the flooding caused.
(WSIL) -- A decade after "The Hunger Games" seemingly ended, Suzanne Collins is bringing readers back to Panem.
EUREKA, Mo. (AP) - An endangered wolf pup born at a preservation center near St. Louis has been named in honor of the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup victory.
ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- On Monday, the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation announced that one of its founding members and former president Shirley Sostman, 89, passed away Sunday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A month's worth of rain in just hours is causing problems for local farmers.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Missouri casinos will be getting new owners.
ROSICLARE (WSIL) -- A thief or thieves broke into the American Fluorite Museum in Hardin County and took several pieces of the specimen valued up to $25,000.
