Project Red 'Heal' supports local widows

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois photographer is once again raising money and awareness for a special cause using a giant red heel and her camera.

It's called Project Red 'Heal' and this year Jenn Fortune is taking photos and raising support for the Modern Widows Club.

Several 'models' are getting behind the effort, including News 3 This Morning co-anchor Kevin Hunsperger. Later this summer there will be a reception and gallery exhibit. 

You can make a donation or learn more about the Modern Widows Club here.

