Fire in Centralia destroys shed, camper

CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- The Centralia Fire Department believes an accidental fire is to blame for destroying a camper and a shed Monday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of RTE 161 East and Bell Club Road in Centralia. The fire started in the 20 x 20 work shed and spread to a camper nearby.

No one was hurt.

