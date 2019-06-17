Fire in Centralia destroys shed, camper

CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- The Centralia Fire Department believes an accidental fire is to blame for destroying a camper and a shed Monday afternoon.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- As flood waters along the Mississippi River fall, work begins on assessing just how much damage the flooding caused.
(WSIL) -- A decade after "The Hunger Games" seemingly ended, Suzanne Collins is bringing readers back to Panem.
EUREKA, Mo. (AP) - An endangered wolf pup born at a preservation center near St. Louis has been named in honor of the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup victory.
ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- On Monday, the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation announced that one of its founding members and former president Shirley Sostman, 89, passed away Sunday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A month's worth of rain in just hours is causing problems for local farmers.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Missouri casinos will be getting new owners.
ROSICLARE (WSIL) -- A thief or thieves broke into the American Fluorite Museum in Hardin County and took several pieces of the specimen valued up to $25,000.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel released more details about the recovery of a Union County woman from a flooded creek.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to two weekend shootings.
