Rep. Bost visits towns impacted by Mississippi River flooding

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- As floodwaters along the Mississippi River fall, work begins on assessing just how much damage the flooding caused.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, stopped in several towns along the river Monday, asking local officials what they still need as the river drops.

"We're doing everything we can do to get through this flood stage, then to make sure that we assess the damage that is caused by this particular flood so that we can bring everything back up to par," Bost said. "We're hearing the cry of the people to make sure that we do."

And when he goes back to Washington, Bost plans to push for a new infrastructure bill.

President Donald Trump and congressional leaders were discussing a $2 trillion plan earlier this year, but those talks fell through.

"We might disagree on other social issues and we might disagree on other spending and other issues, but the infrastructure bill was the one thing that I thought everybody was agreeing on," Bost said. "And then the fights broke out. And that's too bad from that direction."

He also said he's working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repair the Len Small Levee in Alexander County with funding authority that was approved last year in the Water Resources Development Act.

"Now there has been a communication problem between what we passed and what the Army Corps is understanding," Bost said, talking about recent delays in repairs to the levee. "We can't do anything until the water goes down now."

The National Weather Service expects the Mississippi River in Chester to fall below Major Flood Stage on Saturday and then into Minor Flood Stage in the middle of next week.