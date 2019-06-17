Farmers worried by flash flooding in Belle Rive

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A month's worth of rain in just hours is causing problems for local farmers.

John Kiefer of Kiefer Family Farms in Belle Rive says he experienced flash flooding on their farm, "Everything got so much water so quick. And it ran so fast, so hard."

John says this is the third time in the past 50 years he's experienced such an intense flash flood.

"The only thing I thought was, 'Man, this was one of them peak ones.' It's all you can say," says John.

According to News 3 Chief Meteorologist, Jim Rasor, three to five inches of rain fell in Jefferson County in four hours Sunday afternoon. He says it would usually take a month to get that amount of rainfall.

John's son Rob Kiefer, says their neighbor's farm recently planted soybeans. But unfortunately, he says it appears to have been washed away by the floodwaters.

"All the debris came from our neighbor's field," says Rob.

Rob says the large amount of rain is delaying their farming, "We're looking right now to possibly not plant any more of our ground. It just depends on the weather plan for the next two to three weeks."

The Kiefers say all they need is Mother Nature to cooperate. So far, they've planted about 35 acres worth of corn on their 500 acres of land.

John says he's hopeful to fill his field soon, "If I had lost hope and didn't have hope I wouldn't be a farmer."