South Shore getting $2.8 million to upgrade 7½ miles of rail

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.8 million railroad safety grant to the Chicago South Shore and South Bend Railroad to upgrade 7.5 miles of rail between Michigan City and the city of LaPorte.

The project will replace the existing 90-pound track with 115-pound track to ensure the safe transportation of materials and improve the reliability and efficiency of the railroad.

The funding announced last week comes from the Department of Transportation's Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program.

