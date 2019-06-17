Kendall County GOP condemns volunteer who gave Nazi salute - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kendall County GOP condemns volunteer who gave Nazi salute

Posted: Updated:

OSWEGO, Ill. (AP) - Officials of the Kendall County Republican Party are condemning a party volunteer who allegedly gave a Nazi salute to Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and other Democrats as they passed a parade float the volunteer was on.

The man reportedly gave the salute and shouted "sieg heil" Sunday during Oswego's PrairieFest parade.

Underwood later tweeted about the incident, noting PrairieFest has been a family friendly event in Oswego for years and "we refuse to let this action define us."

Former Kendall County GOP Chairman James Marter plans to challenge Underwood in 2020 for the 14th Congressional District seat. He and current Chairman Joseph Gillespie posted an apology on Facebook. They said the volunteer's behavior can't be tolerated and expressed regret it happened.

The post said the GOP will no longer be affiliated with the volunteer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.