Fire forces boil water order

WARE (WSIL) -- A boil water order is in place for Ware because of a Sunday morning fire.

The Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District responded to a garage fire, just off of Route 146, between 7:30 and 8 a.m. June 16.

The fire spread to the home. Fire Chief Larry Derossett says it is a total loss. 

Fire crews used water from a main water line, which was not large enough to keep up with demand for the fire. This caused lower pressure for the entire town.

Crews eventually used floodwater to fight the blaze.

Officials expect the boil water order to be lifted in about two days.

