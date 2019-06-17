Cape Police investigating two shootings in close proximity to each other

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to two shootings since Saturday night.

The first occurred on Saturday, June 15, around 10:50 p.m. A few homes and vehicles were struck, resulting in minor damage.

The second occurred early Monday morning, around 1 a.m. An adult male was struck in the right ankle.

Both shootings happened within a quarter mile of each other-- between the 400 block of South Ellis and the 1000 block of Jefferson.

The shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department (573) 339-6621.