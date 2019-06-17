Cape Police investigating two shootings in close proximity to ea - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cape Police investigating two shootings in close proximity to each other

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to two shootings since Saturday night.

The first occurred on Saturday, June 15, around 10:50 p.m. A few homes and vehicles were struck, resulting in minor damage.

The second occurred early Monday morning, around 1 a.m. An adult male was struck in the right ankle.

Both shootings happened within a quarter mile of each other-- between the 400 block of South Ellis and the 1000 block of Jefferson.

The shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department (573) 339-6621.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.