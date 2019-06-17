Cape Police investigating two shootings in close proximity to each other

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel released more details about the recovery of a Union County woman from a flooded creek.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to two weekend shootings.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis judge says Missouri's Republican-led Legislature cannot cut off funding to abortion providers and their affiliates.
WARE (WSIL) -- A boil water order is in place for Ware because of a Sunday morning fire.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The months of rain and flooding have created conditions ripe for floodwater mosquitoes (Aedes vexans).
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The Perry County Fair will kick off this weekend with live music, pageants and family fun.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Learning how to fish is fun, easy and free for children and families this summer, thanks to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Fishing Program.
NEW YORK (AP) - Scientists say they've figured out why dogs can make those sad puppy dog eyes at you. It turns out, it's because of us.
(WSIL) -- An unsettled pattern will hold across the region for the next several days.
SPRINGFIELD (WHOI) -- Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer. The band was set to open the Illinois State Fair on August 9, but has canceled most of their 2019 shows.
