Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis judge says Missouri's Republican-led Legislature cannot cut off funding to abortion providers and their affiliates.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Dowd on Friday ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood. The organization sued in February against efforts by Missouri lawmakers to block state funding from going to Planned Parenthood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that attorneys for the organization argued that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion and shouldn't be financially penalized.

Dowd agreed. He ruled that the funding prohibition could not be completely enforced. He says the move was constitutionally flawed.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson in a statement said the ruling will be appealed. He says the state stands by the position that taxpayer dollars should not be used for abortion.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.