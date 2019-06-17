Up to $25,000 in Fluorite stolen from museum

ROSICLARE (WSIL) -- A thief or thieves broke into the American Fluorite Museum in Hardin County and took several pieces of the specimen valued up to $25,000.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel released more details about the recovery of a Union County woman from a flooded creek.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to two weekend shootings.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis judge says Missouri's Republican-led Legislature cannot cut off funding to abortion providers and their affiliates.
WARE (WSIL) -- A boil water order is in place for Ware because of a Sunday morning fire.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The months of rain and flooding have created conditions ripe for floodwater mosquitoes (Aedes vexans).
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The Perry County Fair will kick off this weekend with live music, pageants and family fun.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Learning how to fish is fun, easy and free for children and families this summer, thanks to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Fishing Program.
NEW YORK (AP) - Scientists say they've figured out why dogs can make those sad puppy dog eyes at you. It turns out, it's because of us.
(WSIL) -- An unsettled pattern will hold across the region for the next several days.
