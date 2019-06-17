Urban fishing clinics come to southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Learning how to fish is fun, easy and free for children and families this summer, thanks to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Fishing Program.

Free fishing clinics will take place at several area sites.

The Urban Fishing Program targets children ages 16 and younger, but anyone interested in learning basic fishing techniques may attend.

Children and family members can learn about fish and other aquatic life, rules and regulations for fishing, as well as basic instruction on baiting a hook, tying a knot, casting, important tactics and how to handle and return fish to the water.

As part of each clinic, participants are provided with rods, reels, bait and tackle for 90 minutes of catch-and-release fishing.

Most Urban Fishing clinics are presented on weekdays with morning and afternoon sessions. Locations and reservation/contact phone numbers for the clinics include:

Foundation Park, Centralia (Mon.-Fri. through July 19; 9:00-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:30 p.m.) – 618-314-0437

Evergreen Park Lake, Carbondale (Mon.-Fri. through Aug. 15; 9:00-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:30 p.m.) – 217-415-0043

Memorial Park, Nashville (Mon.-Fri., July 23-Aug. 15; 9:00-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:30 p.m.) – 618-314-0437

Veteran’s Park, Mt. Vernon (Mon.-Fri., July 23-Aug. 5; 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:30 p.m. – 618-314-0437

The Illinois Urban Fishing Program was introduced in 1985 to teach individuals of all ages to fish, to provide better local fishing opportunities, and to give participants an understanding of and a greater appreciation for natural resources. Urban Fishing Program coordinators also hold non-fishing conservation education programs and visit schools during the fall, winter, and spring to teach and promote fishing and the appreciation of natural resources.

For more information on fishing in Illinois and other Urban Fishing Clinics around the state, check the website at www.ifishillinois.org.