Urban fishing clinics come to southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Learning how to fish is fun, easy and free for children and families this summer, thanks to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Fishing Program. Free fishing clinics will take place at several area sites.
NEW YORK (AP) - Scientists say they've figured out why dogs can make those sad puppy dog eyes at you. It turns out, it's because of us.
(WSIL) -- An unsettled pattern will hold across the region for the next several days.
SPRINGFIELD (WHOI) -- Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer. The band was set to open the Illinois State Fair on August 9, but has canceled most of their 2019 shows.
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday that it's rolling out a test for adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) for all newborn babies statewide.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Deputies need your help finding a man who led them on a chase.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair has released its 2019 grandstand lineup.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- The Union County Coroner confirms a woman's body was found Monday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Elementary School District #95 is hosting a summer meal program, providing free breakfast and lunch for students.
WSIL -- Whether Holiday World, Six Flags or Disney World are in your plans this summer, we have three ways to save at the amusement park.
