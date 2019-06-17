Megadeth cancels Illinois State Fair stop

SPRINGFIELD (WHOI) -- Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The band was set to open the State Fair on August 9th, but has canceled most of their 2019 shows, including their appearance at the State Fair.

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before,” Mustaine said in a statement, “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year.”

Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon said, “While we are obviously disappointed that Megadeath won’t be playing the Illinois State Fair, our main concern is for Dave Mustaine. We wish him a full recovery and look forward to having Megadeath back to the Illinois State Fair in the future.”

There’s no word yet on who will open the 2019 State Fair in replacement of Megadeth.

Customers who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund to the card used to purchase the tickets.

Customers who purchased their tickets through the Illinois State Fair in-person or over the phone will need to submit a Cancellation Refund Form with the tickets attached. Refunds will not be issued without the physical tickets.

