Humidity and storms to stick around

SPRINGFIELD (WHOI) -- Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer. The band was set to open the Illinois State Fair on August 9, but has canceled most of their 2019 shows.
WSIL - An unsettled pattern will hold across the region for the next several days. ...
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday that it's rolling out a test for adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) for all newborn babies statewide.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Deputies need your help finding a man who led them on a chase.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair has released its 2019 grandstand lineup.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- The Union County Coroner confirms a woman's body was found Monday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Elementary School District #95 is hosting a summer meal program, providing free breakfast and lunch for students.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Storms will not be nearly as numerous Monday as they were back on Sunday.
WSIL -- Whether Holiday World, Six Flags or Disney World are in your plans this summer, we have three ways to save at the amusement park.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College is offering a Jedi Academy for children ages 8 to 13.
