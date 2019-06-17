Humidity and storms to stick around - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Humidity and storms to stick around

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - An unsettled pattern will hold across the region for the next several days.  High humidity and a wobbling front will keep chances for storms in nearly every forecast period.  Overall chances of rain in any one location might be small, but rain activity is expected on local radar and some isolated storms could be strong. 

Jim will have latest look at radar and rainfall projections on News 3 this evening. 

