IDPH expands newborn screening

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- Illinois health officials are adding to the newborn screening panel. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday that it's rolling out a test for adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) for all newborn babies statewide.  

ALD is a rare hereditary disorder that affects the brain, nervous system, and adrenal gland. It affects approximately 1 in 20,000 births.  

“Babies born with adrenoleukodystrophy have normal brains at birth. However, progression of the disorder without treatment can be fatal,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “By adding ALD to the Illinois newborn screening panel, every baby born in Illinois will be tested for ALD. Babies who test positive for this disorder can then receive therapies during the early stage of the disease.”

ALD was added to the national recommended screening panel in 2016. Health officials say screening for the disorder required new equipment and test methods and modifications to the computer system. 

Illinois is the 14th state in the nation to test for ALD. 
 

