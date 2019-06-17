Suspect wanted after Jefferson Co. chase

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Deputies need your help finding a man wanted in two southern Illinois counties.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard says Davon McLorn, 25, is from Du Quoin and is wanted for fleeing from deputies on June 15 along Highway 148.

McLorn crashed on private property in Waltonville and has not been caught.

McLorn is wanted in Williamson County on an unrelated matter.

If you have seen McLorn call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 244-8004 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at (618) 242-TIPS (8477).

